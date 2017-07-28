Though not an "end of the world" sort of the problem, menu stutter can be really annoying.

One common reason I hear for why people get a PlayStation instead of using a PC for their gaming exploits is that everything is easier. You don't need to worry about drivers, or hardware updates, or the dreaded Blue Screen of Death. For the most part, PlayStation VR just works. But every once in a while gamers come across a bug or a quirk that causes frustration, and menu stutter is one of them. This happened to me recently when I was trying to show off VR to a family member, and it was quite irritating.

Fortunately, we have some tips and tricks to resolve this annoyance!

See What's Going On

The most common cause for this issue is having a game running in the background while you're trying to navigate the menus in VR-mode, which means the easiest fix is to close out of that game temporarily until you're done in the menu. Some users say the issue is more common in the non-Pro variant of the PlayStation 4, which makes sense given the increased hardware capability of the Pro. This issue isn't reason enough for an upgrade, but if you've been on the fence and you're having stuttering issues, this may be another thing worth considering.

Note that some applications don't have an option to close on exit, you just back out of them: Littlstar and YouTube are two great examples. You can close out of them by pressing and holding the PS button and exiting them from that menu.

If there is a lot of network activity like downloads and updates going on, this can cause the menu to act up in VR mode. To pause downloads, you can do the following:

Go to Notifications Select Download Hit X on the game that is downloading or updating

One final thing to consider is themes. Some users running custom menu themes have reported that switching back to the stock theme resolved their issue.

Have you run into this problem?

Performance issues can seem daunting at first but are often able to be resolved with a few easy steps. Have you run into any of these problems? Is there another fix that we didn't mention here? Be sure to reach out and let us know by leaving a comment!