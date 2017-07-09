Network issues are a common part of online gaming. But you can take control of the situation.

One of the coolest parts of Star Trek: Bridge Crew is the ability to group up with 1-3 of your closest friends and manning the Bridge of the USS Aegis.But your fun can quickly grind to a halt if one of you is having lag or connectivity issues. Fortunately, we have some tips if you find yourself in this unenviable position, so you can get back to saving the galaxy quickly!

Network Basics

The first thing you'll want to consider is your network setup. Typically, the best possible connection will be through ethernet, so if your Playstation can be connected with a cable, that will get you the best performance. That's not an option for many people, though, and there are several things you can do to make sure your WiFi connection is solid. Your PlayStation should be as close as possible to your wireless router, and ideally there should be no large obstructions-- especially metal ones-- in between. If your PlayStation is nestled in an entertainment stand or another piece of furniture, it may get a better signal if removed for the duration of the game. TVs contain a lot of metal, so if your TV is between your PlayStation and your router, repositioning it temporarily should improve your connection. The good thing about Star Trek: Bridge Crew is that your PlayStation doesn't need to be connected to a television, so if your layout is less than ideal, you have some flexibility.

It's also important to consider what else is happening on your network while you're trying to play. If there are several people in your household and you have multiple people streaming videos, playing games, or downloading large files, you may see connectivity issues in your game as well.

Troubleshooting

The first step in any network troubleshooting is always the same: power cycle. Restarting your PlayStation and unplugging your router and/or modem for 60 seconds can work wonders for network problems. It forces all devices to re-establish their connections and clears up memory on your network devices.

You can also test your PlayStation's network connection using the built-in diagnostic tool:

Start at the PlayStation 4's Home Screen. Select Settings Select Network Select Test Internet Connection

You'll want to take a look at both the NAT type and the speed of the connection. If your speed is low or limited, this is likely causing your issues. NAT Type 3 indicates that your PlayStation is having connectivity issues that are usually related to the settings on your network devices. Fixing these issues is a bit more in depth, and may require you to deal with ports in order to solve. For more information on those issues, take a look at Ubisoft's Guide, and refer to the documentation for your network hardware.

Have you run into this problem?

Network issues can seem daunting at first, but are often able to be resolved with a few easy steps. Have you run into any of these problems? Is there another fix that we didn't mention here? Be sure to reach out and let us know by leaving a comment!