Play your favorite Daydream games using your Gear VR headset!

Gear VR and Google Daydream both deliver awesome experiences in VR, but let's face it, most of us have a favorite between the two headsets. If you've found yourself enjoying Daydream games more, but preferring your actual Gear VR headset, then you're in luck. There is a way to get your Gear VR to let you play Daydream games in it, provided you have a Galaxy S8.

We've got the details on exactly what you need to do right here!

You can play Daydream using your Gear VR

It seems kind of crazy, playing games meant for one headset in an entirely different one. While it is true that a select number of users will be able to play Daydream using Gear VR, there are definitely a few hoops that you'll need to jump through first.

Namely, you'll need a package disabler of some sort, in order to keep Oculus from launching when you put your phone into the Gear VR headset. The best way to do this is by installing Run Cardboard, which is an app that will let you play Cardboard games on your Gear VR. Thankfully it will also work to let you play Daydream games.

Does it work?

That's a slightly difficult question to answer. See, this method will let you launch and use Daydream so long as your Daydream controller is charged and paired with your phone. However, from inside the Gear VR headset, things definitely look a bit wonky.

In theory, there is a way to fix the distortion using a QR code for Gear VR. The problem is that if you use this code, you'll receive an error telling you that Gear VR isn't a compatible headset. This means that for some folks, the distortion when playing Daydream on Gear VR is going to be a deal breaker.

In terms of actual functionality though, playing Daydream games on Gear VR works perfectly fine. You can easily use your controller and roll through setup without running into any issues, provided your controller has a solid connection and a good charge when you jump into VR.

How to open Daydream on Gear VR

Open Run Cardboard Tap to Enable Cardboard mode. Restart your phone. Open the Daydream app on your phone. Tap the VR goggle icon in the lower right corner. Wait for the Daydream menu to start. (This may take several moments, be patient). Insert your phone into the Gear VR headset and enjoy!

