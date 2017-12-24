Having a hard time using your Gift Cards on the PlayStation Store? Here's a how-to guide on using your cards!

Like every other digital store, the PlayStation Store has a Gift Card program. You can buy these gift cards basically anywhere, either physical or digital, making them fantastic quick things to gift for any occasion. Giving and receiving gift cards is the easy part.

Here's how you go from opening your card to spending your cash in the PlayStation store.

Filling Your Cart

In order to redeem the gift card, you will have to have something to purchase from the PlayStation Store first. You'll want to fill your cart in order to put the card to good use, and it's the quickest way to know that you're using up the whole card. Once you fill up your cart, you'll have to complete your shopping experience at check out. This is where your card comes into play, the best part of the shopping experience!

Redeeming Your Card

When you've finished shopping, you'll have to check out in order to redeem your card. In order to redeem it, you'll have to scratch off the grey rectangle on the back of the card in order to get the redemption code. You will enter in that code so that you will be able to use the card in order to pay for all of your goodies. Instead of putting in a debit or credit card, you'll scroll all the way over to the right in order to enter the card. Just type in the code, hit redeem, and you should be all set!

Now that you have the best VR games as a gift from those closest to you, you can immerse yourself completely into what ever universe you wish!

