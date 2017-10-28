Edit your 360 videos with just a few taps!

360 videos are one of the big perks off watching clips in VR. While it's easy to snag great video with different 360 cameras, editing those videos has been a bit more complicated. V360 aims to fix that problem by delivering an app that makes editing your 360 videos easy, no matter where you are. You're able to easily clip videos, add music and text, and export your videos so they can be shared on social media.

We've got everything you need to get started right here!

See V360 at Play Store

How to get started with V360

Being able to quickly and easily edit the 360 videos that you want, means that sharing your adventures with friends on social media is easier than ever. V360 is a free app that lets you do precisely that. While there are a few sample videos that will let you get used to everything you can do. All of the 360 videos that are saved to your phone should show up in the V360 gallery.

Just tap the video that you want to edit, and then tap add at the bottom of the screen and you'll be able to open up your video. You'll see your video playing across the screen, with three icons at the bottom. The pencil will open up another menu with the tools you can use to edit and adjust your video, and the music icon will let you add background music to your video.

What 360 cameras does V360 work with?

While V360 does edit your 360 videos, it doesn't actually connect to your 360 camera. This means that whether you've got a Gear 360, Ricoh Theta 360, or some other 360 camera, you'll still be able to edit the videos that you've taken.

What matters isn't which camera you use to take your videos, but where the video is saved after you have captured it. That's because you need to load u[ your video inside V360 in order to edit it.

How do I add 360 videos to V360?

Before you can edit those glorious 360 videos that you've taken, you'll need to load them up inside of the V360 app. This is a very simple process. All that you need to do is ensure that your video is saved onto your phone.

So long as it is saved locally, V360 will automatically detect it and then pull it up for you in a mini gallery. All you need to do is tap on the video that you want to edit to select, and tap again to begin adjusting it to look the way you want.

Can I share videos with V360?

One of the most important questions to ask about V360 is whether you can easily share your edited videos after you're finished adjusting them. Once you have made all of the edits that you need, what you'll want to do is save your video.

Once your video has been saved, it will give you a variety of options for sharing. You can share directly to Facebook as a default, but tapping the icon that looks like three horizontal dots, you'll be able to send it over Hangouts, or Messenger, as well as sharing to Facebook, Instagram, or through email.

How to add text to videos

You can add text to the beginning of your videos so that folks know what you want to see. You're able to move through a few different font types, type sizes, borders, and the length of time you want the text displayed before the video itself starts up.

Open the 360 video you want to edit in V360. Tap the pencil icon. Tap add text. Type out your text. Tap the icons to adjust the time, font, border, background or color. Tap the checkmark to save your text.

How to adjust focus

When people view your 360 videos in VR, they're going to see where the camera is focused. If things seem a bit off, you can adjust the focus so that the best action is front and center.

Open the 360 video you want to edit in V360. Tap the pencil icon. Tap Focus. Drag the white box on the screen until it is settled over the portion of the video you want to focus on. Tap the checkmark to save your new focus.

How to trim videos

There are times when you don't want to share the entire video that you've taken. In these cases, trimming down your video is key to sharing the best possible experience.

Open the 360 video you want to edit in V360. Tap the pencil icon. Tap Trim. Move the slider bar to adjust which parts of the video you want to clip. Tap the checkmark to save your trimmed video.

How to add music to videos

While a video by itself is awesome enough, adding a soundtrack can really take it to the next level. V360 has a catalog of songs you can use, or you can upload your own files to use.

Open the 360 video you want to edit in V360. Tap the pencil icon. Tap the music icon. Tap to choose a song from the catalog, or tap the music note icon to use a file saved on your phone. Tap the checkmark to save your music with the video.

Questions?

V360 makes editing your new 360 videos easy, and convenient. There are no fees to pay, and nothing complicated for you to dive into. With just a few taps you can adjust your video to get it just right. Do you plan on taking advantage of the easy way to edit videos? Have you checked out V360? Let us know about it in the comments below!

See V360 at Play Store