See the pass up close with Football in VR.

The leaves have started to turn, kids are back in school, and Summer has come to an end, which means it's time for the great American sport: Football. While hanging out on the couch with all of your buddies while you cheer for your favorite game is a past time, but there is a new way to experience the intensity of the game up close and personal, with VR.

We've got all the details for you here on what you can — and can't — watch in VR!

I can watch NFL games in VR?

Not really. That is to say, that the 2017 NFL season won't be streaming their games on any VR platform, so you won't be able to watch games live through the lenses of your favorite headset. That doesn't mean that there isn't any Football content that is available for VR though.

HTC Vive and Oculus Rift users are out of luck because it's doubtful they'll be seeing any content from the NFL in any capacity. However, Gear VR and Daydream users will be able to access what content there is to be had through a few different apps, all of which are going to deliver different experiences.

NextVR

NextVR started delivering great NFL content in 2016, with highlight reels from specific games. They started with three games in 2016, and rather than trying to figure out how to stream a 3-hour long game, they opted for much shorter clips. This means after watching the game, you can see the best moments up close and very personal. It also means that you get to skip the boring bits and relive the action in all of its glory.

While there hasn't been any news yet on what we can expect from 2017, it's a fair bet to say that we'll be seeing more of the awesome NFL highlight reels that we got last season.

See at Oculus See at Google Play

NFL VR

While it's true that there isn't anywhere to watch the full game in VR, real fans know that there is much, much, more to this sport than what happens out on the 50-yard line. That is what NFL VR is aiming to bring to its audience. You'll get clips from the locker room, training runs, and even some select clips from game day. However, it is worth noting that many of videos featured through this app are not in 360-degrees, making it less than ideal for VR.

Still, this is the best place to see behind the scenes clips and information about your favorite team — or your Nemesis —and is currently only available on Daydream.

See at Google Play

Will you be watching?

While there aren't a lot of ways to watch the game in VR, being able to see a pass so closely that you feel like you're right there is still amazing. Have you used any of these apps to see the game? Is there an excellent app that we didn't quite mention here? Let us know in the comments below!