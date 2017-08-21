Watch the eclipse from the comfort of your VR headset.

On August 21, 2017, the United States — or parts of it at least — will experience a total solar eclipse. This awesome meteorological event will be visible for millions of people, but if you aren't lucky enough to live in the area where it will occur, or don't have the means to travel for viewing it in person, you can still check it out. That's because CNN is going to be delivering a livestream of the event available to users of the Gear VR and Oculus Rift.

Keeping reading to get the details so you don't miss a moment!

Watch it live!

Considering how rare a full solar eclipse is, you can imagine this is a pretty big deal, and CNN in particularly wants as many people to experience it as possible. To this end, they're delivering a 360 degree, 4K livestream. Starting at 1 pm EST, there will be guests like Astronaut Mark Kelley, and feature shots of the eclipse from South Carolina to Oregon. This gives tons of people the chance to really see the eclipse in a way they wouldn't be able to otherwise.

Of course, the real winners will be the folks with a compatible headset who can experience this livestream in VR.

Who can access it?

The full VR experience will be available specifically for users who are rocking a Gear VR or Oculus Rift. For those lucky users, you'll be able to feel like you are there by using Oculus Video to access everything that CNN's VR experience will have to offer. Everyone else will have to settle for checking out CNN's website or their Facebook page for the 360-degree coverage of the event.

What if I can't watch it live?

If you're unable to catch the Solar Eclipse live, and you own an HTC Vive or Oculus Rift, you can still catch a simulation of the event with the help of Google Earth VR. While this app is usually amazing at letting you zoom all over the world and experience many different places from all kinds of perspectives, there's a special treat this week for Eclipse fans.

Locate the new Eclipse toggle, pick a spot in the US, and you'll be able to see as the sun is overtaken by the moon at any point in the day. Google Earth VR gives you complete control, so if there's cloud cover in the real world you can just pick up and move to a new spot!