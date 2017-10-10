If you don't like that new Gear VR game, just request a refund!

Gear VR gives you access to tons of greats games and experiences available for download. Let's face it though, not every game is fun for every player. Previously if you purchased a game, and it was a dud, you were stuck with that purchase whether you wanted it or not. However, Oculus has recently introduced a new refund policy which makes it easy to request a refund. We've got all the details for you here!

So I can get refunds on games and experiences?

With a few caveats, yes. Oculus has finally introduced a way for gamers who don't like the digital games they buy to request a refund. While this is pretty exciting, there are a few things to keep in mind if you think you're going to need to request a refund.

For the most part, Oculus' refund system is automated, and it will only issue a refund if you meet certain conditions. You need to have played less than two hours with the game, and you'll need to request a refund within 14 days of purchase. Additionally, when you request a refund, you need to do it from the device that you purchased the game you want to be refunded. After you've sent in a refund request, you'll lose all access to the game while your request is processed.

How long do these refunds take?

After you request a refund, your ticket ought to be opened and closed within five days. That means five days to review, verify, and process refund requests. After your request has been processed, you'll see a refund appear via the same method you used to pay. If your refund is denied, then you'll get access to the game back in your library.

How do I request a refund?

Open the Oculus app on your phone. Tap More in the bottom right corner of the screen. Tap Purchase History. Tap the overflow icon that looks like three vertical dots next to the game you want a refund for. Tap Request Refund. Tap to select a reason for the refund. Tap Request Refund to send the request.

What if my refund is denied?

Since the refund system is largely automated, you may get a message telling you that your refund has been denied. Thankfully there is a second avenue you can take if you really think you ought to be given a refund. You can still contact Oculus Support to argue your case, and see if talking to a human makes a difference.

Questions?

Oculus adding a way to request refunds means that you don't need to worry about whether a game is going to be worth your money since if you don't like it you can get your money back. Are you excited to see a refund policy put in place? Do you still have questions about how refunds for Gear VR work? Let us know about it in the comments below!