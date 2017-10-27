Does Daydream View's built-in heatsink get the job done?

Google made a variety of updates to Daydream View when they premiered their 2017 model. Along with changes in the fabric, and where your remote is stored, they've also added an awesome built-in heatsink to help ameliorate those issues with phones overheating. So the big question is whether or not this built-in heatsink can actually get the job done, and help keep your phone a bit cooler when you're enjoying VR.

Better thermals for Daydream View

The new Daydream View has an ultra-light heatsink built in. Phones actually run *cooler* in the headset than they do exposed to open air. pic.twitter.com/sRFS1lk1H8 — Clay Bavor (@claybavor) October 20, 2017

Daydream View's built-in heatsink is there for a very good reason. For many folks, their time in VR with Daydream was limited due to phones overheating. While there are heatsink accessories for the 2016 model, in many cases, they added some serious weight and bulk to the headset.

By building in a heatsink, it's clear that Google heard complaints about this issue, and wanted to come up with a solid way to fix it. The heatsink is built into the visor of the headset, and is done in such a way that it doesn't add much bulk, or weight to the overall headset. The big question of course, is whether the heatsink lives up to the hype.

How we tested the heatsink

In order to get a good idea of how well the heatsink worked, we pitted the 2016 Daydream against the new 2017 model. We tested the headsets by playing a level of Darknet with a Pixel 2.

In both cases, we played the game for about 20 minutes, or the length of one level. While playing, We used a Flir One thermal camera to get a solid idea of the difference in heat. After playing a level, we opened the headset and took a photo that displays the temperature of the phone.

The difference is real

After 20 minutes in either headset, your phone is going to get warm. Just like playing any other visually intense game, the processor is working overtime and that generates heat. However, there was definitely a difference in how hot my phone got while playing. After one level of Darknet with a 2016 Daydream View, my Pixel 2 was running at 101.3-degrees Fahrenheit at the hottest point on the back of the phone. When repeating this test, the temperature on the new 2017 Daydream View came in at a solid 96.7-degrees Fahrenheit at the hottest point. This is a 5-degree difference in how hot the phone gets while playing. Even though it might not seem like much, that's a pretty big deal.

Thermal management is a big part of what allows a phone to run visually intense VR experience for longer. It means this heatsink is doing exactly what it is there to do, siphon heat from your phone while you're playing in VR. Additionally, it means that having your phone overheat will take much longer, if it happens at all. According to Google, overheating isn't a thing that happens with a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL while in this headset, so it's likely that can also be applied to other Daydream-ready phones.

This great news for all Daydream users

By building a heatsink into their new Daydream View, Google has made sure that overheating is no longer going to be the issue it once was. The built-in heatsink gets the job done, and does it without adding unneeded bulk or heft to the headset.

Are you excited for longer sessions in Daydream without having to worry about your phone overheating? Let us know about it in the comments below!