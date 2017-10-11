We now have a third headset on the way from Oculus.

At Oculus Connect 4, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Oculus is working a new headset that sits in a "sweet spot" somewhere between Gear VR and Rift.

Officially called Oculus Go, this headset requires no phone and no cables running to the PC. It will be able to play movies, run games, and help you meet up with friends in VR. It is built to be lightweight, is has a new mesh foam interface, and it supposedly has the best visual clarity so far seen in VR, thanks to new lenses and a WQHD LCD fast-switch display with a higher fill-factor than OLED.

Instead of including headphones with the headset, a spatial audio experience is built right into the headset. Did you say controller? Oculus Go will have a controller similar to that of Gear VR, meaning devs can create apps that work on both platforms. Indeed, a lot of the Gear VR's best apps will be available for the Oculus Go from day one.

This headset is aimed at helping Oculus reach their goal of one billion VR users, and to help it reach plenty of users, the price is set at $199. There's no word on an exact release date yet, but Zuckerberg stated it will be available "early next year." As for developers, the dev kits will begin shipping in November.