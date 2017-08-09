Don't be stuck waiting for loading screens!
We've all been there: at the end of a long day, we go home, turn on our gaming system... and instead of sweet gaming freedom we get to watch a progress bar meander across the screen at the speed of a slug. Fortunately, you can set your system up to automatically update your games, which will not only help you avoid this problem, but will also make sure you're playing the newest version of your game.
How to Activate Auto-Update
In order to turn on auto-update, you'll actually need to change two settings on your PlayStation 4 — Turn on PS4 from Network and Automatic download — and make sure that when you put your PlayStation in Rest Mode while you're not using it. Fortunately, these are all easy things to do!
Turn on PS4 from Network
This setting allows your PlayStation to be woken from a rest state via its network connection, which alerts it to wake up when a new update is available for download. To change it, do the following:
- Go to Settings.
- Select Power Saving Settings.
- Select Set Features Available in Rest Mode.
- Check the boxes next to Stay Connected to the Internet and Enable Turning On of PS4 from Network.
Turn on Automatic Downloads
- Go to Settings.
- Select System.
- Select Automatic Downloads.
- Check the box next to Application Update Files.
Rest Mode
If your PlayStation is powered completely down, it will be unable to wake up to download and apply its updates. It will need to be set to Rest Mode, and be receiving power. To set your PlayStation to Rest Mode,:
- Hold the PS Button.
- Select Enter Rest Mode.
You can verify that your PlayStation is in Rest Mode if it's displaying an orange LED.
Have you enabled auto update?
Auto updates can ensure that you aren't stuck waiting when you are ready to play. Do you use auto update, or do you prefer complete control over everything that installs on your console? Let us know about it in the comments below!
Reader comments
i found this option in my PS3 settings a few months ago and i really appreciate having it on now!...i now never have to wait to use an app! just a note/tip though, that if your PS device is in your bedroom like mine is, give thought when choosing which timeframe of day it updates...my bedroom is basically silent when i'm sleeping, so the PS3 powering up to check for updates at 4am was waking me up. simple fix, at least.