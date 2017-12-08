Decorating for the holiday means you may need to reorganize your VR space.

December is here bringing holiday cheer, parties, and of course, decorations. Whether you've strung up Christmas lights insider your apartment, or you're setting up a full tree in the corner, decorations can wreak havoc on your VR space. This is why after you finish decorating you'll want to look at where you play in VR, and consider readjusting some things. From keeping an eye on too bright lights to making sure you don't knock the tree over with a headset on, we've got the details to keep you enjoying VR!

Assess your VR space

Holiday decorations can take up a lot of space in areas that you usually use for VR. If you're lucky enough to have a spare room that you use for VR then you probably aren't going to run into many issues. However, if you have your Vive in the living room or your PlayStation VR is near the front windows where those flashy LED lights out front are visible, then you're probably going to need to readjust your VR space.

For PlayStation VR users, this specifically means keeping an eye out for bright lights that can mess with the PlayStation Camera. You'll want to either move your PlayStation VR into a different area where it will be able to properly read the light in the room, or consider a way to turn off those lights when you are trying to game.

For Oculus Rift, and HTC Vive users, it's more about keeping an eye on your play space. If you've had to move around furniture, or there are breakables nearby that weren't a few weeks ago, then you're definitely going to want to take note of that so that you can avoid accidentally breaking anything.

Recalibrate if necessary

If the layout of the room, or the amount of space that you have access to have changed dramatically, then you're going to want to go ahead and recalibrate your VR headset. This might mean adjusting Oculus sensors, remapping your room for the Vive, or tweaking where your PlayStation Camera sits.

Recalibrating shouldn't take too long, but it is probably a good call if you want to continue having fun in VR without running into anything in the real world.

Plan accordingly

If you haven't actually decorated your house for the holidays, but are planning to, then the important thing is to think ahead. If possible try to avoid encroaching on the areas that you have put to the side for VR, and avoid any bright lights indoors that may confuse the sensors.

If your VR space is the main thoroughfare of your residence, then you may want to consider moving your setup. This is especially true if you were hoping to show off that shiny VR headset when friends or family visit. By keeping your holiday decorations and your VR headset separate, you can ensure that the 9 strings of twinkling lights on the tree are spreading joy, instead of making you grumble about trying to play in VR.

Questions?

Reworking your VR space after decorating for the holidays doesn't have to be stressful, but it is something you should consider. Have you had to rejigger your playspace because of decorations, or guests? Do you still have questions about readjusting your play space? Let us know about it in the comments below!