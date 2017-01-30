What are the best accessories for Gear VR?

The Samsung Gear VR is a fantastic entry point for anyone interested in virtual reality. There are a ton of great experiences awaiting discovery, and it's one of the most affordable headsets out there. To help make your time with Gear VR even more memorable, let's take a look at some of the best accessories available now.

SteelSeries Stratus XL

Many experiences on Gear VR do not require a gamepad, but many of the best games are only heightened when you play with a controller. The SteelSeries Stratus XL is a great choice for its simple button layout, long-lasting battery, and comfortable grip — our VR Guru, Russell Holly, named it the best overall gamepad for Gear VR.

If you want to get the most out of the Gear VR's wide selection of games, grab this controller and start kicking more butt than ever before.

See at Amazon

Bose QC35 headphones

Hate the idea of cables hanging down around your Gear VR? You'll want to grab wireless headphones. It's no secret how great Bose's products are, and their QC35 wireless model is no exception. iMore's Serenity Caldwell, in her review, called them "the best pair of wireless headphones" she's ever used.

Hard to disagree — they have a battery life that lasts upwards of 20 hours, they offer an incredible noise-canceling ability, and they have sound you won't believe comes from such a small package. If you love over-ear headphones and don't mind shelling out some big bucks — these headphones cost about $350 — Bose QC35 should be your first choice.

See at Amazon



Panasonic ErgoFit earbud headphones

Your headphones for VR don't have to be expensive, especially if you prefer earbuds. The ErgoFit from Panasonic cost only about $15, yet have great sound and all the features of more expensive options.

You have a microphone and an in-line remote for use outside of VR, as well as three different earpad sizes so that you can get the best fit possible. Over 4500 people reviewed these headphones on Amazon, resulting in a 4-star rating — hard to beat that if you're looking for something inexpensive.

See at Amazon



Samsung Gear 360 VR camera

Watching videos from one of many services Gear VR has to offer is a great first step; when you get to watch your videos in VR, in full 360-degree glory, is when you really begin to realize the potential here. Samsung's Gear 360 camera is water- and dust-resistant doesn't weigh much, and shoots in a crisp 3840x1920 resolution. Pair the camera with your Samsung phone or your PC to easily edit videos, then watch them in all their glory in your Gear VR.

Don't forget to grab a microSD card to hold all your footage! This is a great accessory for those of you out there who love to record everything going on in your life.

See at Amazon



Samsung EVO Plus microSD card

If you're using a Galaxy S8 Galaxy S8+ with your Gear VR, you'll benefit greatly from adding a microSD card to your accessory list. Games, apps, 360-degree videos, and tv shows you enjoy in Gear VR all take up a lot of space, and your phone's internal storage will fill up fast. Samsung's EVO Plus microSD card adds 256GB to your total storage — this is plenty of room for all your content and is a high-quality product that should last you for years.

For more great storage suggestions, have a look at Android Central's microSD card roundup!

See at Amazon



Arealer storage case

One of the biggest perks of the Gear VR is its portability — you can bring it with you pretty much anywhere you and your phone go. You don't, however, want to just jam it into a backpack where lenses can get scratched and plastic can be damaged.

This carrying case from Arealer is built for Gear VR; the padded inner compartment fits your Gear VR snugly, and the mesh pocket on the inside of the lid will hold your charging cables, headphones, and other accessories. The case has a handle on the top so you can carry it on its own, but it will fit nicely in other bags.

See at Amazon



AmazonBasics microfiber cleaning cloths

Faces get sweaty, lenses get smudged — that's the reality of VR. To help keep your Gear VR clean, grab this 24-pack of microfiber cleaning cloths. These cloths won't scratch your lenses while they do a great clean-up job.

When they start to get a little grimy, just rinse them out in the sink, or toss them into the washing machine with your regular cycle. These cloths are a great addition to any Gear VR owner's arsenal.

See at Amazon



Replacement Face Pad

The foam padding on the back of your Gear VR is going to inevitably get sweaty and, worst case, will develop an odor that you'd rather live without. To combat grime and to up the comfort of extended gaming sessions, VRology has a machine washable replacement you can swap out. When it starts to get dirty, just pull it off and toss it in the wash. Since these covers are attached with velcro, the swap should only take a couple of seconds.

This is an essential accessory for anyone who uses their Gear VR for extended periods of time, or for anyone who likes to share their headset without sharing germs.

See at Amazon



USB-C Gear VR adapter

Those of you using the newer, darker Gear VR released in 2016 will likely know the pain of losing the USB-C to Micro-USB adapter required if you want to use any phone other than the now-extinct Note 7 with your headset. Even if you haven't already misplaced the adapter, why not proactively order a replacement? This will ensure you don't experience any downtime — reality just isn't as fun without the virtual in front of it.

See at SamsungParts



Chromecast Ultra

Over the summer Gear VR received an update that allows you to cast while enjoying VR. while there are a few different Chromecasts to choose from, the Chromecast Ultra delivers the best overall experience. If you've ever wanted to show your friends what it's like to play in VR, or you want to make playing Keep Talking and Nobody Exploding a group experience, then casting while you play is a great way to do it!

See at Best Buy

For the future: NOLO motion tracking system

The NOLO motion tracking system hasn't yet been released, but it's definitely something to keep your eye on. It essentially turns your Gear VR into a room-scale experience by using a base station that sits on your desk and a sensor that attaches to your headset. It also comes with two motion-tracked controllers that only add to the experience. It's hard to say what it will look like in its final form, but as it stands now, we can't wait to give it a try!

See at NOLO



Have your say

Let us know what your favorite Gear VR accessories are in the comments section and head over to our forum where we have an ongoing discussion about the best accessories you can get right now!