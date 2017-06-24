It's time to scare the crap out of your friends.

Gear VR delivers plenty of awesome and awe-inspiring experiences that you can enjoy, but they've also got games made to scare the pants right off of you. If you're hoping for something spine-tingling or creepy to make you jump out of your skin, keep scrolling.

We've collected the best frightening games and experiences on Gear VR for you here!

Dreadhalls

How does the sound of being trapped in a labyrinth with a monster sound? Add to that the fact that you have no weapons to speak of, and your only light source is a torch, and things get even creepier. That is exactly the premise behind Dreadhalls, a game that will get your heart thumping.

You'll have to hide while winding your way through the halls, and hoping that you don't encounter the beast that is hunting you. This suspenseful ride is a lot of fun but can take a fair few minutes to get through. Each dungeon is procedurally generated, so you'll never get the exact same experience twice.

Affected — The Manor

Haunted houses are a staple of horror. Affected — The Manor doesn't let you down on that count. You'll have to choose which floor you search first, and there are four different endings that you can wind up with. This is a game that relies on jump scares, so if your aim is to spook your friends, it may be a perfect choice.

Pupil

If you're a fan of creepy empty schools, Japanese horror, or unsolved mysteries, Pupil may be right up your alley. Your mission, should you choose to terrify yourself, is to uncover the mystery hidden inside. It takes its cues from Japanese horror movies and has you searching through an empty school for clues as to what happened. Atmospheric and suspenseful, this is a game that will have you hoping nothing is waiting for you around that dark corner!

The Hospital — Allison's Diary

In 1956, a child died within the confines of Santa Bernadetta Martire psychiatric hospital. Before Allison's death, she wrote out her secrets in a diary, which went missing never to be found. A mystery surrounding her death arrived but was never solved, and only a few years later, the hospital was shut down. You play an investigative reporter who has decided to unravel the mystery once and for all and troops into the abandoned sanitorium armed with only a torch.

Be prepared for creepy clues, jump scares, and terrifying cinematics in this game. An extra plus if it gets you hooked, the next part of Allison's story, The Cathedral, is also available on Gear VR.

Dark Days

Dark Days is a creepy atmospheric thriller that takes place at a motel smack-dab in the middle of nowhere. A psychological thriller filled with plenty of puzzles that will have you scratching your head as you solve them, it's an intense experience. If you're a fan of Twin Peaks or the X-Files, this story-driven thriller should definitely be on your list.

What's your favorite?

Is there a particular horror game for Gear VR you think we missed? Do you have a favorite that always scares you? Be sure to pop into the comment section below and let us know about it!