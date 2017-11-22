Sharing a Gear VR with friends is fantastic and fun!

Playing in VR is a great way to experience things in a completely new way. You enjoy games and experiences you might never have gotten to otherwise. Of course, when you have an awesome new toy, you're going to want to share it with your friends. If you're wondering how you can best share your Gear VR, or how to play with friends, we've got you covered.

Get everybody settled

When it comes time to share your Gear VR with friends, you'll need to take a few minutes to get each person settled. Each person needs the headset adjusted to their head so they have an ideal experience in VR. This means adjusting the head straps so that you've got a comfortable fit that is snug without being too tight. They may also have to adjust the lens to make sure that they can clearly see the screen.

Just as important as a good fit is making sure the headset is clean before the next person uses it. Sometimes people sweat, some wear makeup, and none of it feels good on another person's skin. Make sure you're cleaning the gasket padding before you pass the headset on.

Games and Experiences

There are games and experiences that are easy to play with friends. While some require you to have multiple Gear VR headsets for team or co-op experiences, there are a few that are made to be played with a single headset. There are also plenty of experiences that are short enough that you can play through, and then hand your headset over so that a friend can enjoy it as well.

A perfect example of a game that a group can play together with only one Gear VR is Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes. You'll need one person with a smartphone who reads off the instructions for defusing a bomb, while another sits in VR and listens to the instructions in order to actually disarm the bomb in question. Short games like Rococo are also easy to play and then hand over.

When you have more than one headset

In some cases, you may want to play in VR with friends that aren't local, or you may have friends who own their own Gear VR. If that's the case, then there is plenty to do.

You've got games that have a cooperative mode where you can play together. These include games like Herobound and Dragon Forge Beta, both of which allow you to add friends from your Oculus Friends list to join you in game. There are also social apps that you can use with friends in VR. Apps like AltSpace VR and Oculus Social Beta will let you meet up and hang out with friends when you are in VR, which can be a great way to catch up and enjoy your headset at the same time.

Sharing your experience with Chromecast

By using a Chromecast with Gear VR you make it possible for your friends to see what you see while you're playing. All you need to do is start casting when you jump into VR.

While it's fun to show off what you see with friends, Chromecast also makes games like Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes since everyone will be able to see what the player in the headset is seeing. If you only have one headset, but multiple people want to see what's going on, this is a great way to do it.

Have you been sharing?

Sharing Gear VR with friends doesn't have to be a hassle, and can get your friends hooked on the games that you already know and love! Have you had friends over to play in VR? Do you have a favorite game or app for sharing your VR headset? Be sure to pop into the comments below and let us know about it!