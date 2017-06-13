What do I need to know about Skyrim VR?

A surprise trailer for Skyrim VR was shown during the Sony presentation at E3 2017. Arriving on the heels of the Fallout 4 VR trailer, many fans were left with a bunch of questions regarding Bethesda's move to take their beloved fantasy RPG into VR. To help spread the word, here's everything we know so far.

How is Skyrim VR different from regular Skyrim?

Skyrim VR will contain exactly the same gameplay as the regular version of Skyrim, but you'll be in the game with the PSVR head-mounted display. This will significantly change the overall experience, but don't expect to see any new content.

Is Skyrim VR a PlayStation VR exclusive?

Although it was first revealed for PSVR, there's currently no proof that Skyrim VR will remain exclusive to only one platform. That means this could be a timed exclusive, and we might see HTC Vive and Oculus Rift versions sometime following the PSVR release.

Does Skyrim VR include the expansion DLC packs?

Yes, it does. All three expansion DLC packs, including Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn, are included in Skyrim VR. That's a whole lot of content.

What type of movement does Skyrim VR employ?

Judging by the E3 reveal trailer, movement is handled with standard locomotion. Normal walking and running are simulated rather than going with a teleportation method.

Whether or not teleportation is an option remains to be seen, but those who suffer from motion sickness will no doubt be calling for it if it isn't initially included.

How do the controls work in Skyrim VR?

Skyrim VR can be controlled with either a DualShock 4 controller or the PlayStation Move controllers.

Whether or not true 1:1 tracking will be implemented with the Move controllers is unknown and we will have to wait for a confirmation from Bethesda. If swinging your arm in real life only moves your sword or shield on a set path in the game, there's no doubt many people will be let down.

Do I get Skyrim VR if I already have Skyrim for PlayStation 4?

Unfortunately, no. Skyrim VR is a completely separate purchase, and, considering all three expansion packs are included, is actually a pretty sweet deal.

How much does Skyrim VR cost, and where and when can I buy it?

A preorder for Skyrim VR costs about $60 at the PlayStation Store, and you can expect to see that price stay constant wherever it's initially sold.

As for a specific release date, all we know is that it's coming November 2017, just a month after Fallout 4 VR releases for HTC Vive. It's going to be a fun winter!