There aren't many out there, but the free apps on PlayStation VR are nothing to scoff at.

Sony launched PlayStation VR with a bang, including a ton of amazing games from nearly every genre. If you haven't spent any time lurking through the PlayStation store since setting up your PlayStation VR, then you might not realize that there are a handful of free apps available for download right now. At the moment, the pickings are a bit slim, but that's to be expected since we're only a few short days past launch day. Well, don't worry about searching through the PlayStation store because we've got the details on the best free apps on PlayStation VR.

Invasion!

Invasion is a short film that centers around a pair of aliens who have set their sights on conquering Earth. There is just one problem. The first thing they run into is a mischievous white rabbit who isn't going to take their scare tactics sitting down. You'll find that you're a little white rabbit as well, if you take a look at your feet while watching the video.

This is only about a 5 minute long video, but it's adorable enough that you'll chuckle a little bit. If you want a mini-movie that will tickle your funny bone, this is a great one to check out.

Download Invasion! from the PlayStation Store

Hulu

If you've never had the chance to just kick back and watch your favorite show from within VR, now is your chance. PlayStation VR gives you access to Hulu, where you can catch up on your favorite movies and television shows. While the app itself is free, you will need a monthly membership in order to watch your shows.

Hulu also has a small library of short VR videos that you can check out. Not all of them are of great quality, but there are some cool ones that you can check out. These include shorts from National Geographic, and Kevin Hart. While the VR videos are cool, it's far more fun to sit in your VR living room and catch up on the latest episodes of your favorite shows.

Download Hulu from the PlayStation Store

Allumette

You might not think of VR as an awesome place to experience an animated short film, but Allumette would prove you wrong. There isn't any actual dialogue in the film, instead you'll hear music that helps to convey the emotion of the story that is unfolding around you.

It's the heart rending tale of a girl, and her mother and the sacrifice one makes for the other. The animation is gorgeous in a style that may remind you of stop motion classics from the past. We won't give away the story itself, but it takes place in a town on clouds in the sky. At times the animation is so close that you can lean in, or move slightly to see around the corners of the town. It is a bit long though, so be prepared.

Download Allumette from the PlayStation Store

Littlstar VR

Littlstar is another video app that is filled to the brim with content. These videos are all in 360 degrees, and put you smack in the middle of the action whether that means seeing Rio for the Olympics, or being interrogated in a Funny or Die sketch. They've got a pretty awesome navigation system as well.

You can navigate your way through categories, featured videos, channels, and more to find the videos that you really want to see. You'll even seen television channels, like Discovery and Showtime that has produced VR content for you to enjoy.

Download Littlstar VR from the PlayStation Store

YouTube

If the internet puts all of the information in the world at your fingertips, YouTube does the same with videos. From news, to vloggers, to beauty videos and gaming videos, and more, YouTube is full to the brim of content. So it makes sense that you'd be able to fall down a rabbit hole of videos even if you are in VR at the time.

There is a ton of content to explore, and more than any one person could ever sift through. Whether you just want to watch your favorite music videos, or you're catching up on the news of the day YouTube can get the job done.

Download YouTube from the PlayStation Store

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood is a wickedly fun arcade style shooter that is guaranteed to make you jump at an inopportune time. While you'll have to pony up to pick up the first game, if you haven't tried out a horror game in VR then this is a great opportunity to do it since the demo of the game is available for free.

While playing Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, you'll sit in a roller coaster with monsters coming at you from all angles. You'll have to duck, while you are armed to the teeth to deal with them. With seven different levels and a variety of paths to take along the way, there is a ton of terror for you to shoot your way through.

Download Until Dawn: Rush of Blood demo on PlayStation Store

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Jackal Assault VR Experience

If you're a fan of the Call of Duty franchise, then you're in luck. That's because there is a VR add-on experience available even if you've already picked up Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. You'll be put into the cockpit of the Jackal, a fighter jet capable of battle in both Air and Space. Things start out simple enough, but soon enough you'll be thrown into combat after being attacked during a training mission.

Download Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Jackal VR Experience on PlayStation Store

Gary the Gull

As the weather gets colder, some of us are already dreaming of a nice warm day at the beach. If that's the case, then you may want to take a vacation and hang out with Gary the Gull in VR. This is a short film with a small twist, you aren't just watching what's going on, you're interacting with it.

As you play, the story will change depending on how you respond to Gary's questions. This experience will pick up voice responses, as well as head gestures. If you decide to use PlayStation Move controllers, you can also interact with the environment. This includes drawing in the sand with a stick, as well as picking up objects around you.

Download Gary the Gull on PlayStation Store

Do you have a favorite?

There are plenty of great apps and experiences on PlayStation VR but these were the best that we found available for free! These aren't the only free apps that we've found on PlayStation VR, and doubtless there will be more added in the future. In the meantime though, these are our favorite free apps from the PlayStation Store. Do you have a favorite free PlayStation VR app we should check out? Have you been watching 360 videos on your PlayStation VR? Be sure to drop us a comment below!