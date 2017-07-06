Showcasing your HTC Vive to some friends? These are the titles we recommend!

If you're planning to demo your HTC Vive with the best experiences, you'll be looking for titles which feel both immersive and intuitive. Whether for their natural control schemes, intriguing concepts or general accessibility, the following titles are our top picks!

theBlu

When first submerging your friends inside the HTC Vive, theBlu serves as a great entry point into virtual reality. With little controller input, the game gives new players a chance to understand the basic concepts behind headset movement and room-scale technologies.

Taking place in the depths of the ocean, theBlu allows players to roam scripted scenes which show the beauty of high-quality virtual reality. Populated with highly detailed aquatic life, the experience offers one of the best-looking examples of the headset's potential.

TheBlu is available for $9.99 on Steam, offering three short but high-quality levels.

See on Steam

The Lab

After being acquainted with a short demo of virtual reality, The Lab is a great way to get players familiar with both controls and the conventions of the platform. With eight different game modes, The Lab offers a range of different experiences for any type of player.

Each of The Lab's experiences takes advantage of a range of technologies, showing the variety of experiences possible with HTC Vive. From more atmospheric and narrative based games to educational demos, The Lab offers something interesting for any type of player.

As a free download for the HTC Vive, The Lab is an unmissable experience!

See on Steam

Tilt Brush

Tilt Brush has emerged as an appealing title for many, being an educational title that makes use of the HTC Vive's most outstanding features. Setting players free in a digital sandbox, players can create 3D sculptures using the HTC Vive's controllers.

With dozens of differing brushes and tools, players can create whatever ideas come to mind. Although a creative mind can help with larger endeavors, Tilt Brush is an accessible title for anyone new to virtual reality. Taking advantage of full room-scale tracking, Tilt Brush is among the best educational tools on the platform.

While Tilt Brush is sometimes offered as a free download alongside the purchase of an HTC Vive, the game can also be purchased for $19.99 from the Steam store.

See on Steam

Superhot VR

After initially releasing for the Oculus Rift as a timed exclusive, HTC Vive owners can finally get their hands on the virtual reality version of Superhot. The game's core premise is rather simple, throwing players into a sleek digital world to take down evil "red guys." However, time only moves when you move, making both strategy and judgment significantly more important than your average shooter.

Superhot VR is also a great way to demonstrate the HTC Vive to shooter fans, due to both the game's unique premise and the intuitive controls. Grabbing weapons, throwing weapons or shooting weapons summarizes a majority of gameplay – making this an easy title to pick up as your first VR experience.

See on Steam

Audioshield

Audioshield sits among the HTC Vive's most immersive titles, managing to create a truly engaging rhythm-based experience. With similar mechanics to many established rhythm-based franchises, the addition of virtual reality brings your whole body into the experience.

By blocking beats with the two controllers, Audioshield's control scheme is easy to pick up and feels intuitive from the outset. The added integration of Soundcloud also adds hugely to the experience, allowing players to tailor the game to their taste in music.

Audioshield is available for $19.99 on Steam.

See on Steam

Holopoint

Holopoint is a simple but engaging archery experience for the HTC Vive, which pits the players against waves of targets. Using full-body motion control, players fire at targets while quickly dodging incoming projectiles. Difficulty scales as Holopoint's waves progress, making for a more challenging experience over time.

Holopoint is available now for $14.99, through the Steam store.

See on Steam

What about you?

What titles do you use to showcase your HTC Vive? Think they should be on this list? Make sure to let us know in the comments!