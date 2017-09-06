A travel case can protect your PSVR when you decide to take it with you!

PlayStation VR delivers plenty of great games and videos to dive into, but over time you may find yourself tempted to travel with your system in order to show it off to friends. There is keeping it safe during those times when you're moving as well, and in both cases, having a sturdy travel case built especially for PlayStation VR is a good call.

We've got the details on the best travel cases to protect your system when it's on the go!

Khanka Hard Case for PlayStation VR

The Khanka Hard Case is a hard shelled EVA carrying case, and it's built to hold your PlayStation VR, Move Controllers, and PlayStation Camera. The headset sits down and into the bottom of the case, while the camera and controllers are held in a mesh pocket. Fairly small and compact, this case is meant to take up less room and protect your tech in the process. It closes with a zippered enclosure and has a handle that will let you carry it in just one hand. The Khanka Hard Case is also the most affordable case on our list today at only $29.99.

RDS Industries PlayStation VR Deluxe Carrying Case

The RDS Industries Carrying Case is the only case currently liscensed by Sony, and it shows in the design. This traveling case will fit your headset, wires, and the processor unit. The headset itself fits perfectly into a molded cut out on the bottom of the case, with a variety of cut outs and mesh pockets to use for all of the cords that are necessary to run your system. While this case doesn't hold your controllers or the PlayStation Camera, it is super affordable at only $32.97.

The case is small enough to be brought onto a plane as a carry on — which is a great way to ensure it doesn't get jostled — and can easily be carried with one hand, making it super portable and great for traveling.

Eudemon Deluxe Carrying Case

The Eudemon Deluxe Carrying Case is a larger bag than many of its competitors and rocks a waterproof outer layer that will make sure that no rain mucks up your system if you need to dart through a thunderstorm. This case has two separate sections and is specifically built to house every accessory that comes along with your PlayStation VR. This means special pockets for everything from your processor unit, to each different type of cord that you need to run PlayStation VR.

At $42.99 it's a bit pricier than the competition, but it offers a great way to manage your cords and keep everything safe when you decide to hit the road.

Hard EVA Travel Case for PSVR and PS4 Pro

While there are many cases available for just your PlayStation VR and accessories, few are also built to hold and transport your PlayStation 4 console. That's where the Hard EVA travel case really breaks away from the pack. When unzipped it folds out into two sections, one for holding your console itself, and the other for holding your PlayStation 4 system. It is a bit pricier than anything else on our list, but at $57.99 it's not exorbitantly expensive by a long shot.

Do you have a favorite?

Have you invested in a travel case to protect your PlayStation VR while on the road? Is there an excellent case that we ought to be taking a look at? Let us know about it in the comments below!