Here's what's new for the HTC Vive for the month of August 2017!
A number of interesting titles are set to release for the HTC Vive this month, fit for the fan of any of virtual reality genre. Although we won't be getting any highly anticipated releases from big studios, some indie gems are on the horizon. Here's an in-depth breakdown of all the HTC Vive games releasing over the month of August 2017.
Note: This list is compiled from Steam store listings at the start of the month.
This month's notable release
Tiny Town VR
If an infinite supply of LEGO made its way into virtual reality, the result would be something that closely resembles Tiny Town VR. This upcoming title allows you to build your own dioramas, taking advantage of over 1500 objects to build an adorable low-poly world.
With a range of themes to choose from, players can build worlds exactly to their liking, from a repository of pre-constructed assets. Characters can also be full posed and placed into your creations, adding a level of dynamism to scenes. Most importantly, in-game share functions are also set to be included, to distribute your creations among friends. Taking full advantage of motion controls for both the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, this unique little indie title is shaping up to be an interesting change of pace for any desktop VR user.
More HTC Vive releases this August
- MGSLeisure1000 (August 1)
- Z ViRus: V.I.R.M Uprising (August 1)
- Inescapable VR: Underground (August 2)
- Hold My Beer (August 2)
- Gravity Sketch VR (August 2)
- VectorWave (August 2)
- Lemuria: Lost in Space - VR Edition (August 3)
- Interplanetary Hunter (August 3)
- Exit VR (August 3)
- Order：VR (August 3)
- Range Day VR (August 4)
- Darts VR (August 7)
- Super Ultra Monster Smash! (August 7)
- Deadly Rescue (August 7)
- Gravity Tunnel VR (August 8)
- Synthetic Dreams (August 8)
- Rift Coaster HD Remastered VR (August 9)
- TimeLock VR (August 9)
- Dream Coaster VR (August 10)
- FormulaVR (August 10)
- Electro Pong VR (August 11)
- Insanity VR: Last Score (August 15)
- The SoulKeeper VR (August 15)
- ChainMan (August 15)
- Ancient Amuletor VR (August 16)
- Treasure Hunt VR (August 17)
- Formula E: Grand Prix (August 19)
- StickDodgeVR (August 19)
- Cosmic Awakening VR (August 25)
- Spartan VR (August 26)
Titles confirmed for some time in August 2017
- Gates Of Nowhere
- The Ranger: Lost Tribe
- AliveInVR
- Archangel
- Tiny Town VR
- Rise of Insanity
- CollabHub
- Sommad
- MetaWorld® - The VR MMO Simulation
- Song Samurai
- Nano Shift
- IKAROS
- OfficeBots: Reality Bytes [VR]
- Remnith
What will you be playing?
Which HTC Vive titles will you be picking up this month? Already catching up on an existing backlog? Make sure to let us know in the comments section!
