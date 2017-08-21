Explore the shiny new world os Augmented Reality with these apps!

The Merge Cube from Merge VR is a real treat! At just $15 it opens up augmented reality in a way haven't really seen before and, although it is fairly new there are a handful of fun apps you might enjoy.

We have whittled them down to the top 3 you should try and a bonus one that's in trial. These 3 Apps are in no particular order as they are all equally fun in our eyes.

Tiltball

Do you remember the game that came preloaded on the HTC phones of yesteryear called Teeter? It helped show off the "The Wonder of Gyroscopes" in the devices by tilting a ball along a maze to reach the goal.

Well Tiltball is Teeter squared. Using the Merge Cube to create a truly 3D tilt machine you have to navigate your little green ball across traps and over bridges to get it to the next castle. The controls for Tiltball are simple, just tilt the cube. No pressing the screen or anything fiddly. This means kids and adults can enjoy the game equally.

The game feels smooth most of the time but does slow slightly if you move too quickly. make sure your hands don't cover too much of the cube at the same time while you are playing though, If they do the cube will return to it's mundane view but the game will pause, which some others don't.

All around this game is a great starting point for anyone who has recently bought the Merge Cube. It's a game we are all familiar with and is an excellent game to play with or without a headset.

Explorer

My first thought when seeing the Merge Cube was how good it could be for education. To have a physical object that can look like anything is a pretty big deal and opens a lot of doors for educators. Explorer is an App that allows the user to explore the Solar system in the palm of their hand and honestly it's beautiful. Watching the planets rotate around the sun which sits in hand is an honestly great experience.

Ok so it has some issues, Some of the planets skins feel very low resolution and the information given is fairly rudimentary, if it were to be used by educators it would need to be a lot more in depth. While the Planets are available to click on, the moons are not which is a real shame.

Overall though the app allows you to explore something in three dimensions you would never otherwise be able to, in a way that is engaging and fun.

Defused!

If any of you have ever played Bop It! You will be familiar with the concept of Defused! The aim is simple, to disable the bomb before it explodes using the combinations of tasks given to you by the game.

For example, in round one you may be asked to activate all the number 7 switches. You will be given a time limit to turn the Cube on all 3 axis to find the faces with number 7 switches and tap on the screen, or press the VR button to activate them. If you do it, great! You get a harder challenge. Fail and the cube explodes and you have to restart.

Defused! Is one of those frustratingly fun games that cause you to laugh and scream all at the same time. The replay factor is high as the situations change all the time and there is room for the game to expand. I personally would love to see a multiplayer aspect where multiple people have to move the cube between them to help defuse the bomb. As I have said earlier this technology is very new so I expect to see improvements as we move forward.

Honorable Mention: HoloCube

Holocube is one of the first 3rd party Apps I have seen for the Merge Cube. The App centres around our little blue marble called Earth. It shows the Earth in different states that you can manipulate and add detail to, such as longitude and latitude lines and even current flows of the water. What makes Holocube stand out is it is all happening in real time. The App is updating cloud cover as it spins the ball in your hand giving an ever changing Earth to play with.

Holocube is in Early Access right now so it isn't finished, but it is definitely one to look out for.