We've got the tricks to help you get the most out of your Samsung Gear VR.

If you've just gotten your Samsung Gear VR then you might be wondering how to get the most out of your awesome new VR headset. If that's the case, then have no fear. We've got a few tips and tricks to help you optimize your experience it, and enjoy it as much as possible.

Just keep reading for all the details!

Charge your Battery

One of the first things that you want to make sure of before jumping into VR, is that your phone has a decent charge on its battery. The Gear VR runs using your phone, so the bigger the charge, the longer you'll be able to play for. After all, nobody wants to be in the middle of a firefight and suddenly lose power.

While you can plug in and charge while you are playing, it isn't an ideal situation. You can get tangled on the cord, which is always aggravating when you can't see what is going on. By charging up your phone before you get started, you can make sure that you don't have any unseen power issues while you're enjoying yourself.

Use headphones

VR is best experienced in as immersive an environment as possible. With that in mind, you should definitely invest in a good pair of headphones, or earbuds. A Bluetooth enabled pair will ensure that you don't get tangled up in the wire while you're playing a game but wired headphones will deliver the more seamless experience.

When you have a good pair of headphones you can easily jump right into the VR experience of your choice, and leave the real world behind you. While you certainly don't need headphones to use your Samsung Gear VR, they definitely enhance all of your experiences and help to take them to the next level.

Get Adjusted

In order to get the best experience on Gear VR, you'll need to adjust your headset for the absolute best fit. This involves two separate things that you will need to tweak. First, you need to ensure that the headset is seated firmly against your head, in a comfortable position. You can also adjust where the focal point of the lenses, which ensures that you have the clearest image possible.

Adjusting your headset for an optimal fit will help to ensure a fantastic experience. After all, nobody wants to drop out of a game because their headset is falling off of their face. By adjusting both how the headset sits, as well as the focal point of the lenses, you can ensure that you're ready for all of the excellence VR has to offer you.

Swivel chairs are your friend

One of the experiences that you'll find on your Gear VR are 360-degree photos and videos. While you can certainly just sit on your couch and crane your head around, there is a better way. That's where the swivel chair comes in. These chairs allow you to easily rotate around without craning your neck, or accidentally hurting yourself in the process.

Swivel chairs also help you to really fall into immersive experiences. It doesn't matter whether you're just watching a video, or you're fighting space pirates, being able to truly fall into things is one of the perks of VR. Swivel chairs aid you in this and make sure that you won't end up tweaking your neck in the process.

Pick up a Gear VR controller

Earlier in 2017 Samsung released the official Gear VR controller). If you haven't snagged one of these yet, it should definitely be on your list. The controller is integral for many new games — although you'll still need a gamepad for certain games — and makes it much easier to navigate through the menus to find what you are looking for.

The controller fits easily in one hand and essentially replaces the controls available on your headset itself. Every game that worked with touchpad controls now works with your Gear VR controller, along with dozens of new games developed with this controller in mind. This makes it an accessory that is absolutely worth every dollar.

Start with a great experience

Not all VR apps are made equal, and some might not be up your alley. Some experiences are much more intense than others, and this may cause a problem if you get motion sick easily. There's nothing wrong with admitting that a particular app isn't something that you particularly enjoy.

Within the Oculus Store apps have a rating that lets you know how intense they are likely to be. This is an easy way to make sure that you don't accidentally jump into an app that makes you feel queasy. You should also remember that certain apps, like horror games, can be much more intense within VR. So if you spook easily, you may want to be wary of these.

Watch the heat

VR can put much more stress on your phone, which in turn can cause it to heat up. While Samsung has worked quite hard to deal with this problem, if you're using an older phone with your Gear VR it's probably going to heat up. Over heating has been a pretty serious issue, but there are a few ways to help your phone out.

Before starting up your Gear VR be sure to close all other applications, and ensure that the VR app you want to play is already installed on your phone. You can also remove the visor on the outside of the headset to help ensure that your phone is getting as much air as possible if you're using an older model headset.

Grab a gamepad

There are plenty of different games to check out on the Gear VR, and some of them require a gamepad. While you can use the touchpad on the side of the headset to play many games, and the Gear VR controller can handle most games, having an Android compatible gamepad makes things much easier. This is because there are games like Minecraft that need something with more buttons in order to fully enjoy. It's also much more comfortable to have your hands in your lap on a gamepad.

Gamepads generally connect to your phone using a Bluetooth connection, which means you won't have to worry about any cords. You do want to make sure that it's got a full charge or batteries that aren't going to give out on you though. Overall a gamepad will make most games much easier to play, which is always a good thing.

Maintain your equipment

We've got one last tip for you, and it concerns taking care of your Gear VR. Between uses, you should make sure to keep your system clean. It's actually pretty easy to do, all you really need is a dust cloth, lens cleaner, and some compressed air. Between these three elements, you can ensure that everything stays clean and dust free.

There are few things quite as aggravating as getting all settled in and ready to play, and then realizing that your headset is filled with dust. Cleaning your Gear VR is actually really easy, and a little bit of effort can take you a long way.

Questions?

These are just the tips and tricks we've used or stumbled across during our adventures in VR. While nothing we mentioned here today is necessary, it definitely helps to optimize your experience on your Samsung Gear VR.