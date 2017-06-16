Welcome to the Bridge, Ensign. You have a lot to learn.

The best cross-platform multiplayer VR game you can play right now is, without a doubt, Star Trek: Bridge Crew. With no shortage of people to play with at any point of the day and plenty of things to keep your whole crew busy while you're exploring the frontier, it's time to get busy.

To help you along, we've assembled this Ultimate Guide for getting the most out of your Star Trek: Bridge Crew experience. Ready? Punch it!

Getting Started

First things first, you need a VR headset and you need the game before you can go any further. Not sure which VR headset is for you? We have a guide for that!

Once you have both, you need to set up your playspace so it's perfect for this game!

Preparing your HTC Vive for Stat Trek: Bridge Crew

How to set your PlayStation VR up for Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Here's what you need to prep your Oculus Rift for Star Trek: Bridge Crew!

What do do first

Most games have a tutorial to walk you through gameplay, but few are quite as mandatory as the Star Trek: Bridge Crew training simulator. Each position on the bridge is unique and complicated, and everyone else on your bridge relies on you to know how to run your station! Before you jump into a game with other players, there are a few things you need to do!

The first five things you need to do in Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Playing with friends, strangers, or all by yourself

You have quite a bit of control over who you play with aboard the USS Aegis and USS Enterprise. You can choose to run the entire Bridge by yourself with the help of AI players, you can set up a private room and only invite friends to your Bridge, or you can play with random people also playing the game right now. It's entirely up to you, but there are some clear advantage and disadvantages to each.

How to play Star Trek: Bridge Crew with friends

Running the whole bridge on your own

Setting up local multiplayer in Star Trek: Bridge Crew

The best part about each of these experiences? It doesn't matter what headset your friends own! You can have a PlayStation VR, and your friends could all have Oculus Rifts or HTC Vives and you can all play together as though it were the same.

Advanced users only

When you finally have a handle on every station, and you've completed the main story, you're ready for some of the advanced objectives in this game. These make the game a lot more fun to play, and keep you coming back for more each day!

Our favorite Star Trek: Bridge Crew cheats and tricks

How to save the most people in the Kobiyashi Maru