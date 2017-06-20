You can't buy a stock for your aim controller yet, but you can make one!

The PlayStation Aim controller brings a whole new level of immersion to shooting games on PlayStation VR, but some users have found the accessory less than comfortable when blowing away arachnids on Farpoint.

That's why the internet is here, delivering a way for you create a stock to modify your Aim controller, and make it a bit more suitable for longer play sessions.

How to get a stock for your Aim controller

If you're unfamiliar with rifles, you might not understand why a stock is handy when you are holding a gun up to aim down the sights. Having a stock allows you to easily brace the rifle against your shoulder for a more stable grip. While the PlayStation Aim controller is only a rifle in VR, it still benefits from having a stock. Unfortunately for now if you want to modify your Aim controller with a stock you'll need to go the DIY route.

If you have access to a local hardware store, and a 3D printer, then you can make your own stock. While this does require some work on your part, it may be worth it if you're planning on regularly using the Aim controller. Each stock is a bit different, and but this one is yours. Posts with build details are all overReddit where folks have created files compatible with 3D printers to create customized stocks.

Of course if you don't have access to a 3D printer, then your options are a bit more limited. While some folks have managed to cobble together stocks from such materials as retrofitted airsoft rifles, these are a bit crude, and liable to break over time. It's certainly still possible to put together something that will work for you, but for now there isn't a stock that is able to be purchased online and the DIY option is the only route open to you.

Where to find files to 3D print a stock

In order to print out the stock you need, you'll have to find the files to do it somewhere online. While there aren't many of these files, you can find them, provided you know where to look. These files range from small clips used when building a larger physical stock, to a full size printed stock that attaches to your controller.

The first place you should check is Thingiverse which has a few different files available. You can also search Yeggi, and other websites that offer user uploaded files. The thing to remember with these stocks is that at least part of it will need to be built out of materials you purchase at the store. Make sure when you choose the files that you want to use that there are compatible with your 3D printer — this generally means a .obj or .stl file. Also double check the dimensions of your print, not every print is going to fit inside of every printer.

What if I don't own a 3D printer?

While the 3D printer is an integral part of the process to acquire a stock modification for your Aim controller, the truth of the matter is, not everyone has one. If you don't have access to a 3D printer at home though, all is not lost.

In many areas you can find a 3D printers available for use at a local public library, which means you can use them for a nominal fee, just like making copies. If you're in a less populated region than websites like Shapeways will allow you to upload a .stl or.obj file that they will then print and send to you. This means that if you're willing to shell out a few dollars, you can still get your 3D printed stock, even if you don't have access to a printer.

Do you want to add a stock to your Aim controller?

Adding a stock makes for a more comfortable experience while playing in VR. This is because you're able to brace this accessory against your shoulder, so that your arms don't start to cramp up after 20 minutes of shooting. While it does take a bit more work to pull off than just ordering an accessory, using a 3D printer to make a stock is a viable option for many people. Do you want a stock for your PlayStation Aim controller? Let us know about it in the comments!