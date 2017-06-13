A heatsink can help with overheating problems.

Nobody wants to deal with problems when they are in the middle of an awesome VR game, but unfortunately from time to time they do occur. One of the most common issues for VR headsets that run off of a phone, is overheating. Your phone ends up working too hard and heating up too much, and when it hits a certain point, it will turn itself off, booting you out of VR in the process. Thankfully, there is something you can do to help this problem.

Daydream overheats?

As you might already be aware, phone based VR does have it's limitations, and one of the most common problems that folks have been running into is their phone overheating while in the middle of the game. While Daydream doesn't run into this problem quite as often, it can definitely happen, and nobody wants that.

There aren't very many things that you can do to ensure that your phone doesn't regularly overheat, but even small things like being positive your phone has a solid charge before any adventures in VR, and closing extra apps out while in VR, can both make a pretty big impact. If you've done both of these, but still keep running into overheating problems then you may want to consider picking up an accessory, like a heatsink to help alleviate the problem.

How does a heat sink help?

If you've never used a heat sink before, you might be a bit confused as to how it works. Essentially this accessory siphons the heat out of your phone as it works to deliver those stellar Daydream experiences. This means that while your phone will heat up, it won't stay hot, which will keep it from overheating. While there aren't many heatsinks out there that will properly attach to your Daydream, we did find one that seems to get the job done.

This accessory fits right over the flap where your controller sits. It has two bars which hold the heatsink itself in place. This means that once you have attached it to your headset, you don't have to worry about taking it off again, unless you want to. You can still store your Daydream controller inside the flap when it's not in use, and all Daydream compatible phones will still easily fit in there.

This accessory is not going to be as refined as something you would pick up from Best Buy, or order off of Amazon. It has a bit of a crude look to it, and if you know what you're doing, you might even be able to make one of your own right at home. However, if you just want something to make sure you get as much playtime in Daydream as possible, then this may be precisely what you've been looking for.

See Heatsink at Ebay

Have you had issues with Daydream overheating?

Daydream doesn't have the same problems with overheating that some VR headsets have run into, but that definitely doesn't mean that it doesn't happen. Using a heatsink can ensure that when heat starts to buuild up, it is easily siphoned off the phone, allowing you to keep enjoying yourself until you've finished that new game you just picked up. Have you tried using a heatsink with Daydream? Let us know about it in the comments!