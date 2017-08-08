The promise of a phone that combines Google's nascent Tango and Daydream technologies in one device has been a long time coming, but the wait is over! The Asus Zenfone AR is now available, and we want to share our excitement for this device with you. Keep reading to see how you can enter to win not only the phone but a Google Daydream to go with it from VRHeads!

THE PRIZE: One reader will take home an Asus Zenfone AR and Google Daydream!

THE GIVEAWAY: Head down to the widget at the bottom of this page. There are multiple ways to enter, each with varying point values. Complete all of the tasks for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. International winners will be responsible for any customs fees incurred during shipping.

The giveaway is open until August 29th, and the winner will be announced right here in the widget shortly after the close date. Good luck!

VRHeads has an Asus Zenfone AR and Google Daydream to give away!