If you're a gamer, chances are you're familiar with all sorts of technological terrors. Red ring of death. "The servers are busy at this time." The exciting, seemingly random combination of letters, numbers, and dashes. But if there's one thing that brings heart to the fear of every gamer, it's pressing the power button on your console or accessory, and nothing happening.

Sometimes that can happen with PlayStation VR, but if it happens to you, don't panic: we'll teach you ways to troubleshoot this on your own.

Check the Basics

Since VR gaming involves movement, it's not uncommon for cables to come loose. This is particularly common if you're not getting any lights on your PlayStation Headset when you try to power it on. Make sure that everything is securely connected, and that there is no fraying or stripping of your cables.

If that's all looking good, make sure that you have the latest version of the PlayStation VR software installed on your console. To update it:

Select Settings Select Devices Select PlayStation VR Device Software Select Update PlayStation VR Device Software

Once the software is updated, try to turn your headset on again. If you have blue tracking lights, you're all good. If not, continue on.

Check Your Processing Unit

The Processing Unit is the black box that the PlayStation VR Headset plugs into. When it's turned on and working properly, it should have a white light. If you're not seeing any light at all, or if the light is red, you'll want to power cycle it by unplugging it from power. You'll want to make sure you leave it unplugged for a full 30 seconds before you plug it back in: this gives it a chance to fully reset. If you still have no light after a power cycle, give it a try in another outlet, and if you're still having troubles, it's probably time to get in touch with PlayStation Support.

