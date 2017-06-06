Can I buy the Vive Deluxe Audio Strap?

The HTC Vive's Deluxe Audio strap delivers a significantly different VR experience, both in how the Vive fits on your head and how everything connects together to deliver sound. Now that the new strap has hit the market, you might be wondering exactly where you can pick one up.

Buy a Vive Deluxe Audio Strap from Amazon

Buying from Amazon means you'll be paying the standard price of about $100, but as a bonus, you won't be paying any shipping costs.

There is, however, about a one to three week waiting period before the strap will ship. If you want it as soon as possible, you might want to look elsewhere.

Buy a Vive Deluxe Audio Strap from the Vive website

The official Vive website is understandably also selling the Deluxe Audio Strap, and it costs about $100. However, you're also looking at about an $18 shipping cost on top of that, bringing the total cost up to about $120.

The upside of the extra shipping cost is that it appears the strap should begin the shipping process almost immediately rather than waiting a week or three if you go with Amazon.

Buy a Vive Deluxe Audio Strap from the Microsoft Store

The Microsoft Store also has a listing for the Deluxe Audio Strap, although at the time of writing it is still labeled as out of stock, both online and in physical stores.

Once Microsoft updates the listing, you'll likely be able to track a strap down at a physical store using their store finder.

Expect to pay about $100 for the strap, with free shipping if you order online.

