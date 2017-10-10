Oculus is about to put on quite a show.

Whether you are a fan of the Gear VR or the Oculus Rift, this week is a celebration of all the new things for you to enjoy. The annual developer summit, Oculus Connect, is an exercise in communicating with every aspect of the VR community at once.

It all starts with a keynote presentation, and if you are not in San Jose this week to catch the event in person the next best thing is to watch a live stream. Here's how you watch!

The show starts at 10AM Pacific, 1PM Eastern. It's a two-hour presentation, which will likely include some thoughts from Mark Zuckerberg, Brendan Iribe, and of course Hugo Barra. Topics are expected to include social VR, new tools in the Oculus SDK, updates to Facebook Spaces, and many new games.

Oculus will also be streaming many sessions throughout the week after the keynote, which you can watch through the Oculus Connect website.