Which PlayStation 4 should I buy?

Sony now has three PlayStation 4 consoles, which is going to make holiday shopping a little confusing. There's the PlayStation 4 that has been available to purchase for over a year now, the "New PlayStation 4" with a slimmer body and near-identical hardware, and the more capable PlayStation 4 Pro. If your goal is to purchase a PlayStation 4 to use with PlayStation VR, you're probably wondering which PlayStation 4 you need to buy.

The good news is that all these consoles support PlayStation VR, but there are some differences you should be aware of.

PlayStation 4 Pro

Sony has upgraded the PlayStation 4 with more capable internals to deliver 4K gaming, 4K streaming, and a vivid HDR experience as long as your television supports it. For PlayStation VR, that means many games will offer greater detail and generally look nicer.

Sony's promise of 60FPS gaming ensures the chances for nausea in PSVR are reduced, but the big benefit here are better visuals in any game designed to take advantage of the hardware. Sony's current list of "enhanced" titles that play better on this console grows daily making it clear this upgraded experience will be the default moving forward.

This boost in power also comes at a boost in price. This $399 offers a noticeable difference in quality for most PlayStation VR games though, so if visual quality is the most important thing to you this is the PS4 you want.

New PlayStation 4

If you're looking to buy a PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR at the same time, the new PlayStation 4 is likely what you'll see on store shelves. This is a slimmer version of the original PlayStation 4, with no internal changes which impact gameplay. That means you get the same PlayStation VR experience as a standard PlayStation 4, just in a slimmer package to look nicer on your entertainment center.

This New PlayStation 4 is available for $299 in most places, though you may occasionally find discounts and bundles with new games.

PlayStation 4

If you already own a PlayStation 4 and want to add a PlayStation VR, you don't need to do anything. You can pick up PlayStation VR, connect it to your existing PlayStation 4, and enjoy the massive list of VR titles Sony has made available for the platform.

If you have tried out PlayStation VR at any of the demo stations in the US or Canada, you already know what it is like to play PlayStation VR on an original PlayStation 4. This version of the console is almost always the cheapest, but that's because this model has now been discontinued and will be available used or refurbished in most places. In most cases, the discount isn't worth the lack of warranty against the age of the console, but if you find a killer deal it could be the best way to get into PlayStation VR.

