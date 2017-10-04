The New Daydream Viewer will enhance your original Pixel.

With the release of the new Daydream View this Wednesday as well as the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL you would be forgiven for thinking they go hand in hand, but the new Daydream Viewer will, in fact, run all 15 of the current Daydream Ready phones and make them better in the process.

Better how?

The Daydream Viewer comes with an impressive array of upgrades and one of the most helpful has to be the built-in Heat Sink. A heat sink is a thin metal plate that touches the back of the phone and siphons heat away from your phone while you use it in Daydream mode. As anyone who as used phone-based VR knows, overheating is a common occurrence with phone shutdowns a possibility. This new heatsink will allow you original Pixel or any phone to run at full computational power without risk of shutdown.

What else is new?

The optics of Daydream Viewer 2.0 have also been upgraded to increase the viewing angles to give a sharper image. Your pixel will maintain the same sharp views it had in the last one, and the new face surround blocks out the light better, making the experience more deeply interactive.

Last but not least is the optional Head Strap. By helping to hold your Pixel and the Daydream Viewer more securely while in use you are less likely to run into issues such as eye strain, neck ache, and motion blur. Having used VR headsets with and without head straps I can tell you, Having one is better, much better.

Are you excited?

Your Pixel will easily take advantage of everything the new Daydream headset is capable of, and make your adventures in VR more awesome than ever. This means that upgrading your VR experience only requires a new headset, and a shiny new Pixel 2 isn't necessary to enjoy it. Are you planning on grabbing this headset? Are you excited to see that you won't need to upgrade your phone? Let us know about it in the comments below!